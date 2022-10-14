Annual Mid-Ohio Valley Heart Walk raises awareness and funding

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Heart Walk is back again this year and this time officials are saying that they are seeing more people coming together to help with this cause.

The Heart Walk is designed to not only spread awareness about heart disease and stroke, but to help raise funds for the American Heart Association’s research on these diseases.

American Heart Association development director, Amanda Sosebee says that over one hundred people are registered for the walk today.

“Obviously, it’s amazing to have so much support from the community, having everybody to come out,” says Sosebee. “It means a lot to be able to raise awareness and raise funds for the life-saving research that the American Heart Assocation does.”

And it’s not just those coming to walk that will also be here either.

As sponsors like WVU Medicine at Camden Clark, Parkersburg Cardiology Associates and Highmark Health are all helping with this event.

As well as Z106.1 and WTAP as media sponsors.

Sosebee and other officials say that they are thankful for the support and community that is happening at today’s event.

“It means a lot,” says WVU Medicine at Camden Clark Heart Walk chair, Kristina Brooks. “Heart and vascular care has been the focus of my career. And it’s great to see the community rally around the event and to rally around the cause of fighting this terrible disease as well as stroke.”

Officials say that heart disease and stroke are the number one and five causes of death in the country, respectively.

Including heart disease being number one in West Virginia.

Sosebee says that the funds raised for this event are at $44 thousand before this event.

If you would like to donate to this cause, you can click on the link for more information on how to donate.

