Butcher Bend Autumn Festival is set to return with even more to offer

WTAP News @ 6
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

If you’re looking for some good fall family fun, The Butcher Bend Autumn festival is coming back this year with even more to offer.

This year, the festival has added three weekends for a total of six days.

Some fun activities the whole family can enjoy include a haunted barn, hayride, food, and even nightly costume contests.

And back by popular demand, Trunk of Treat will now be every Saturday night according to Kyle Pierce, the president of the festival.

“Last year we had trunk or treat one day and we have decided to have it every Saturday because we were bombarded with thousands of kids in an hour and a half last year.”

Pierce said he’s excited and ready to open the gates Friday night at 7 P.M..

The festival will be held on the West Virginia Interstate Fairgrounds, 2230 Butcher Bend Rd, Mineral Wells, 26150

To get more information on days, times, and activities, you can go to the festival’s website.

