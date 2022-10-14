Buyer pulls bid on Pleasant Power Station’s, putting it back on the market

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The original bid on the Pleasants County Power Plant has been pulled, leading to Energy Harbor putting it back on the market.

The plant was originally put on the market last spring into the summer months.

There was a lot of interest with one buyer from Australia putting in a lucrative bid, according to Jay Powell.

Powell is the president of the Pleasant’s County commission.

Powell said he isn’t certain as to why the bid was pulled, but says they made such a lucrative offer that everyone else had to step back. Now, they’re hoping that all of the original inquiries will resurface.

Powell called the Pleasants Power Station a ‘staple of this community.’

He said they’re working hard and praying even harder to find the right buyer for the plant.

“That first inquiree that was so serious and put their best foot forward led everyone to believe they were purchasing a plant including the workers. Maybe they still will at some point, but they made such a lucrative offer that everyone else had to step back. So now that they have taken a step back, we’re hoping that all of those inquiries we had originally will certainly surface, or resurface.”

Powell says it’s a lot of job and a lot of money, not only for the Mid-Ohio Valley but for the whole state.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.