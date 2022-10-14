City Council gives Parkersburg floodwall mural a big funding boost

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council allocated $30,000 towards the floodwall mural at Point Park.

This marks the first time the project has received public funding, according to Lead Organizer Edward Escandon.

He said the money will allow artists and organizers to get things done faster at a bigger scale.

So far, phase one and two of the project have encompassed about 10,000 square feet of the wall. Phase three will unfold this coming summer and will be notably bigger than previous phases.

Escandon wants to turn the floodwall into something meaningful that encapsulates Parkersburg.

“One day, as I was walking past it, I said ‘Man what a great canvas to showcase the history of the town and the history of the area and also to really just make a virtue out of the necessity that we have here’,” he said.

City council also gave $10,000 to help with another mural project at Point Park. That mural will be on the other side of the wall around the entrance. Jessie Siefert of the Parkersburg Art Center hopes the project will start up next spring or summer.

For some background on the floodwall mural project and what it means to the community, click the link below.

Artists pick back up where they left off with Parkersburg floodwall mural (wtap.com)

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.