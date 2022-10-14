“Color Me United” fun run 5K returning Oct. 15

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a cancellation in July because of weather, the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley’s “Color Me United” fun run will be happening Saturday at City Park.

The annual “fun run” will be a time for people to get out with friends and family and get a quick workout in.

United Way officials say that this year people will get a chance to not only go out and enjoy this community event.

Whether it be running, walking, or taking part in “rucking,” or using a weighted backpack with canned goods.

Officials are excited to get this event going again after the July cancellation and getting everyone involved in the fun run.

“Any age and demographic and whoever can just come out and participate. Whether you are a serious runner, you’re out with your friends, maybe taking a stroll or you’re pushing your kids in a stroller. Everybody can get involved in this and we really like that,” says marketing and events specialist, Morgan Decicco.

The canned goods from the “rucking” participants can be donated at the end to the United Way to go to food pantries in the region.

The event will also include awards to be given out for first to cross the finish line, first stroller, most color coated and more.

For more information on the event, you can click on the link for more information.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.