Eastwood Volunteer Fire Dept. visits Kanawha Elementary for fire safety education

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kanawha Elementary School got a special visit from a group of first responders.

The Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department made an appearance at Kanawha Elementary to teach the students about fire safety.

Officials with the department discussed everything with the students.

Including stop, drop and roll, how to put out a fire and making sure to call 911.

Officials with the fire department also say that this is a great opportunity to not only teach these kids these lessons, but to even get them interested in joining the force when they are older.

Especially with the how low volunteer fire departments are right now.

“It’s showing all over the country that we are definitely in need of more volunteers to continue what we do and try to provide for our communities,” says Eastwood Volunteer Fire Dept. Sgt. James Dawson.

The fire department was also joined by the West Virginia Division of Forestry, Smoky the Bear and the fire department mascot, Firepup.

