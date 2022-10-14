Justice requests federal aid for Doddridge Co. flooding, severe weather

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has formally requested federal aid for damages caused by severe weather and flooding for several counties, including Doddridge County.

The damage was caused by severe weather and flooding from July 12 to Aug. 15. West Virginia received up to 200% of its normal precipitation in some areas and did not see one 24-hour period without rainfall, Gov. Justice said.

The prolonged weather event resulted in flooded homes, schools and businesses, washed out roadways, and miles of damaged or destroyed water and sewage lines.

“Due to the damages incurred by these communities in the wake of the wettest summer on record for West Virginia, supplementary federal assistance is necessary to ensure the protection of life, property, public health, and safety, and to avert the threat of further disaster,” Gov. Justice said. “I hope that President Biden and FEMA agree and approve our request quickly.”

Having determined that West Virginia and the impacted counties have met the federal indicators required to request a major disaster declaration, Justice requested that the federal government provide Public Assistance and certain Individual Assistance programs to support the State’s response.

In addition to Doddridge County, federal aid has been requested for Fayette, Jackson, Kanawha, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties.

The granting of a federal disaster declaration is contingent upon FEMA’s review and the President’s authorization. There are no time constraints once the request has been submitted to FEMA.

