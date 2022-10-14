The local art scene will be busy this Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday will be a bustling day for the Mid-Ohio Valley art scene.

Chalk the Block will bring some color to Parkersburg. Locals are encouraged to color the sidewalk with chalk designs. You can bring your own chalk set or you can register online to get some. However, only people who register will have the chance to compete to win a prize.

Music, food, and a painting activity will be there too.

Chalk the Block will run from 1 pm to 5 pm on the 800 block of Market Street.

Click here to register for a chalk set.

Artoberfest will follow Chalk the Block. For that event there will be live music, food trucks, drinks, and art vendors. It’s free and will run from 6pm to 10pm on the 700 block of Market Street.

Parkersburg Art Center’s Jessie Siefert said, “We just want to celebrate the arts in our community and so, you know, we’ve got good food, good music, good art and so come on out and support your local artists and enjoy a good time with your friends and family.”

