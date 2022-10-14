Marietta has a new fire inspector

MAREITTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Steve Hill has served Marietta as a firefighter for more than 20 years.

He is putting that experience into his new position to help the community.

Hill was sworn in as the Marietta fire department’s new inspector.

Hill said, “I’ve been a firefighter here in Marietta for a little over 20 years; we do fire and EMS. With this many years of service and some experience, I felt the timing was right. I somehow have been here long enough that I’m a senior guy now, I don’t know how that happened but I am. I just though the timing was right for me to take a step in a different direction to continue to help the city of Marietta.”

Hill has hopes as he gets ready to start his new job.

Hill said, “As a fire inspector I am hoping to help prevent things from taking place, like fire hazards and life safety hazards. It’s a blessing; this is my hometown and I get to work with the business owners here.”

Chief C. W. Durham says Hill’s experience will help him better serve the community.

Durham said, “He’s established those relationships in the community, so he’ll do well being able to relate to the business owners, and convey the message that is needed to keep everyone safe.”

Hill is currently finishing up some classes but is excited to start working as the fire inspector next week.

In Marietta, I’m Sarah Coleman for WTAP. This is Home.

