New terminal at NCWV Airport opens
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A brand new terminal at Harrison County’s North Central West Virginia Airport is now operational.
Senator Joe Manchin and airline executives were on hand for the opening of the $15 million project.
It’s the latest step in a big expansion of the airport that includes a future “Aerotech Business Park.”
The new terminal replaces some aging infrastructure and is expected to double the airport’s capacity.
