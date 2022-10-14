New terminal at NCWV Airport opens

HANGER GRAND OPENING
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A brand new terminal at Harrison County’s North Central West Virginia Airport is now operational.

Senator Joe Manchin and airline executives were on hand for the opening of the $15 million project.

It’s the latest step in a big expansion of the airport that includes a future “Aerotech Business Park.”

The new terminal replaces some aging infrastructure and is expected to double the airport’s capacity.

