Obituary: Buegel, Norma Jean

Norma Jean Buegel, 78, of New Matamoras, OH, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 10, 1943, in New Matamoras, OH, to the late Harold Paul and Jesse B. (Alloway) Earley.

Norma was a 1961 graduate of New Matamoras High School and was a member of Harmar Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, being outside, and spending time with her family. On June 30, 1961, she married the love of her life, Franklin “Bud” Buegel, and he preceded her in death on October 19, 2004.

Norma is survived by her children, Teresa Thomas (Dave) and John Buegel (Jody); daughter-in-law, Sandy Buegel; six grandchildren, Valerie, Davey, Dennis, Miriah, Garrett, and Denise; eight great-grandchildren, Trinity, Ryatt, Riley, Addilyn, Hayden, Bo, Oakley, and Reed; six siblings, Roger, Marjorie, Twila, Dave, John and Jimmie, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Franklin “Denny” Buegel, Jr., and nine siblings, Paul, Harold, Phyllis, Ethel, Beulah, Mary, Floyd, Richard, and Ruby.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Matamoras Chapel, 700 Main St., with David Beaver officiating.

Burial will follow in Matamoras Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-8 PM on Saturday, October 15th, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Amedisys Hospice, 27855 State Route 7, Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.