Obituary: Bumgardner, Rodney Keith

Rodney Keith Bumgardner, 61, of Harrisville, WV, died Oct. 11, 2022.

He was born June 18, 1961, at Dayton, OH, the son of the late John R. Bumgardner and Lois R. Haught Bumgardner of Harrisville.

Rodney was a graduate of Harrisville High School in 1979. He retired with 28 years of service from the State of WV as a Senior Chief Tax Inspector and had worked in the Ritchie County Assessor’s office for eight years. Rodney was a member of Harrisville Lodge #98 AF & AM and Harrisville Lodge #99 IOOF. He enjoyed outdoor activities, including walking, fishing, hunting, gardening, and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He was a loving husband to his wife Teresa D. Snodgrass Bumgardner; and father to Ryan Keith Bumgardner (Marleen Naylor) of Parkersburg and Rebecca Dawn Diaz (Osvaldo) of Chesapeake, VA; and grandfather to Brayden Keith Bumgardner, Avalon Violeta Diaz, and Aspen Milan Diaz. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a brother, David Leroy Bumgardner (Karon Malone) of Harrisville and Linda Louise Riddle (Roger) of Libby, Montana, as well as many loving in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and brother, John Michael Bumgardner.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV, with Pastor Mike Hardbarger officiating. Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

