Obituary: George, Darrell E.

Darrell E. George, 90, of Marietta, went to be with the Lord at 12:03 pm, Thursday, October 13, 2022, at The Arbors At Marietta. He was born August 3, 1932, in Wirt County, WV, a son of Shirley Martin and Goldie George.

Darrell had been employed at Giant Eagle and was a member of Cutler Chapel United Methodist Church.

On September 9, 1969, he married Elma Sayres, who survives with three children and two stepsons: Martin (Debra) George of Parkersburg, Patsy (Gail) Cogar of Pennsboro, WV, Mary (Jesse) Cruz of McLean, TX, Glenn (Linda) Burns of Lancaster, OH, Kevin (Debbie) Burns of Marietta; 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren.

His parents, great-grandchild, nine brothers, and sisters preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (Oct. 17) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with burial following in Gravel Bank Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

