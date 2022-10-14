Obituary: Heiss, Ellen Joan (Gerken)

Ellen Joan (Gerken) Heiss, 84, of Marietta, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at her home.

She was born January 20, 1938, to Elsie Goldie Berg Gerken and Ray William Gerken and lived in Whipple. She spent her early childhood in Cleveland and later in Scio, Ohio, for a few years before moving back to Whipple. In high school, she worked at Goodie Sweet Shop until her graduation from Marietta High School in 1956. After graduation, Ellen worked at Remington Rand. In 1959, she started renting property to others until 2004. Ellen had an amazing work ethic in all the endeavors she was involved in. She always wanted to make a difference in others’ lives and was a member of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption. Ellen was the best mom ever and was always focused on her children and grandchildren. She took great joy in creating special and long-lasting memories for them, both in gifts that she made and experiences she created. Ellen always said goodbye with a hug. On June 25, 1958, she married Robert George Heiss until 1989.

He survives with their children Teresa Lynn (Pat) Huck, Cindy Kay Bosner, Sherri Leanne (Erin) Pottmeyer, and Kevin Eugene (Dianne) Heiss. Also surviving are grandchildren Keith Alan (Amy) Huck, Shawn William (Jennifer) Huck, Dustin Michel (Mary Beth) Huck, Brent Albert Huck, Theodore " Teddy” Lawson Martin II, Kay Lee Munnell, Taylor Joseph Pottmeyer, Kaitlin Lynnae (Dean) Miller, Travis Robert Pottmeyer, Ethan Robert Heiss, Nicholas Kevin Heiss, Braden John Heiss, and Katie Karen Heiss. Great grandchildren Cannon Aaron, Greyson Alan, Kinley Elizabeth, Carter William, Evelyn Lee, Colton Daniel, and Callum Michel Huck, and a special friend Sherry Sholl also survive.

In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her son Robert William “Bobbie” Heiss in 1993, granddaughter Tiffany Kay Martin in 2015, a brother Gary Eugene Gerken in 1957, he was 17, and her best friend Charlotte Mattox in 2006.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Wednesday, October 19th, at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption with Father Michael Campbell as celebrant. The family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Tuesday from 1 to 7, with a vigil service at 3 pm.

Following visitation, there will be a celebration of Ellen’s life with food, refreshments, and entertainment by Steve Pottmeyer from 7:30 pm until 10 pm at the Elizabeth Broughton Community Building on SR 821 all are welcome if you know the family.

Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

