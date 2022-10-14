Obituary: Layfield, Joseph Dean

Joseph Dean Layfield Obit
Joseph Dean Layfield Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Joseph Dean Layfield, the newborn son of Cody Layfield and Athenia Bennett, was born October 12, 2022, at 9:55 am and passed away October 12, 2022, at 9:55 am at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents, Robert and Wendy Bennett, and Debra Metz.  His uncles, Derrick Bennett of Parkersburg, Michael Bennett (Kacey) of St. Marys, and Zackery Bennett (Haley) of Parkersburg.  One aunt, Brittany Healy (Mark) of Cairo, WV.  Three cousins, Addison, Braelynn, and Mark Jr.   His great grandparents, Zane and Debbie Pritchett of Newport, OH.  Donna Bennett of Coolville, OH., Silvia Layfield, and Edward Bostick of Belpre, OH.

He was preceded in death by three great-grandparents, Roger Dean Bennett, Lucille and Clarence Metz, and Kurtis Layfield.

Funeral services will be Friday at 6:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 pm until service time at 6:00 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old man accused of raping 11-year-old girl
Lionel Gore was sentenced for the murder of his mother.
Man is sentenced for killing his mother and setting the house on fire
Cana Turner
Woman accused in Pleasants County fatal wreck enters guilty plea
Wood County Schools: School safe after possible threat
Humane Society of Parkersburg continues to see surplus of dogs in shelter
Humane Society of Parkersburg continues to see surplus of dogs in shelter

Latest News

Oris Lincoln Seabolt Obit
Obituary: Seabolt, Oris Lincoln
Glenn Harris Rhodes Obit
Obituary: Rhodes, Glenn Harris
Norma Jean Buegel Obit
Obituary: Buegel, Norma Jean
Wilson D. Watson Obit
Obituary: Watson, Wilson D.