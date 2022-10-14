Obituary: Layfield, Joseph Dean

Joseph Dean Layfield, the newborn son of Cody Layfield and Athenia Bennett, was born October 12, 2022, at 9:55 am and passed away October 12, 2022, at 9:55 am at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents, Robert and Wendy Bennett, and Debra Metz. His uncles, Derrick Bennett of Parkersburg, Michael Bennett (Kacey) of St. Marys, and Zackery Bennett (Haley) of Parkersburg. One aunt, Brittany Healy (Mark) of Cairo, WV. Three cousins, Addison, Braelynn, and Mark Jr. His great grandparents, Zane and Debbie Pritchett of Newport, OH. Donna Bennett of Coolville, OH., Silvia Layfield, and Edward Bostick of Belpre, OH.

He was preceded in death by three great-grandparents, Roger Dean Bennett, Lucille and Clarence Metz, and Kurtis Layfield.

Funeral services will be Friday at 6:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 pm until service time at 6:00 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

