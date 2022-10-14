Obituary: Mahaney, Donald Ray

Donald Ray Mahaney, 83, of Ellenboro, WV, departed this life Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Pine View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Harrisville, WV.

He was born November 19, 1938, a son of the late Donald Denver Mahaney and Florence Gay (Jones) Mahaney.

In Don’s younger years, he worked at Mid Atlantic Glass Company in Ellenboro, WV. He then went on to become the owner and operator of his first store, Mahaney’s, which was in Pennsboro, WV. He ended up closing the store and retiring to help take care of his mom. In 1998, with the help of Margaret Mahaney, Don was able to reopen his store as Mahaney’s Gas and Convenience Store in Ellenboro, WV. He liked working and being with customers until the store closed in 2014. Don liked to take drives in the country and look for deer along the way. He enjoyed walking his dog Amy and taking walks across the street to talk to his neighbor, George. Most of all, Don loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving companion, who he resided in Ellenboro with, Margaret Mahaney; children, Kay Hardbarger (Greg) of Harrisville, WV, Bill Mahaney (Edieann) of Wesley Chapel, Fl, and Kandi Bender (Pat) of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Zarek Napier, Zyan Hardbarger, Zayden Hardbarger, Gabriel Bender, Nicholas Bender, Ryan Mahaney, and Payton Mahaney; great-grandchild, Jovi Napier; nieces, Kim Agosto and Lisa Barnes; and sister-in-law, Marjorie Mahaney.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Gene Mahaney and Janet Mahaney.

McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

