Obituary: Rhodes, Glenn Harris

Glenn Harris Rhodes, 85, of Parkersburg, passed away on October 13, 2022, at Cedar Grove Personal Care Home in Parkersburg (date). He was born October 5, 1937, in Preston County, WV, a son of the late Lester and Hilda Weaver Rhodes.

Glenn, also known as “Little Brother,” was the owner/operator of Glenn Rhodes Trucking since 1961. He and his brothers came to Wood County to work on the “New Route 50″ in the early 1960′s, and his company became a permanent business in the area, and he has resided here ever since. He was a longtime member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir and enjoyed preparing Easter sunrise breakfast. His Christian values were reflected in his everyday and business life. He was a Nemesis Shriner, 32nd-degree mason of Lodge #3, and a member of the Shriners motor corp organization performing in parades. He enjoyed his antique cars, especially his Ford Galaxie convertible, which he bought new in 1964, his grandfather’s 1936 Ford sedan, which he restored, and numerous other cars through the years. He enjoyed watching westerns, reading, feeding the birds, and spending time with his grandchildren and his cat Tom Weaver.

Surviving is his loving wife of 50 years, Lynda Villers Rhodes; three children: Cheryl Wiegel (Bill) of Parkersburg, Penny McCague (Richard) of Pittsburgh, and Chad McFee (Kim) of Walker, Glenn also leaves behind four grandchildren: Jane McCague (Wes), Kyle Wiegel (Aubrey), Arthur McCague (Krysten) and Morgan McFee along with a great-grandson Maddux Craig, his godchildren Nicole, Nayak and Lela Shah, a special sister-in-law and brother-in-law Wanda and Gary Allman, his siblings: Karen Zinn (Charles) of Tunnelton, WV, Dwight Rhodes (Donna) of Mineral Wells, Ronnie Rhodes (Carla) of Pettyville and Martha Rosier (Doug) of Tunnelton and several special nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Carl and Perry Rhodes.

The family would like to thank Cedar Grove Personal Care Home, caregiver Chris from Brightstar, and Amedisys Hospice for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cedar Grove United Methodist Church, 168 Old Turnpike Road, Parkersburg, WV 26104, or Shriners Children’s Hospital, 3229 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45229.

Funeral services will be Monday 11 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Sam Bever officiating. Interment will follow at the K of P Cemetery in Elizabeth. Visitation will be Sunday 2-5 PM and one hour prior to services Monday.

