Obituary: Seabolt, Oris Lincoln

Oris Lincoln Seabolt, the only son of Romie and Ocie Coe Seabolt, passed away on October 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Roane County and lived most of his life in Wood County.

Mr. Seabolt was a graduate of Parkersburg High and a U. S. Air Force veteran. He was formerly employed by Sears as a tile and flooring installer, Broughton’s Dairy, self-employed in his later years, and a retiree of DuPont after 37 years of service.

Oris was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, softball, volleyball, and archery. He was a life member of the Mountain State Sportsman’s Association.

Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Linda Richardson Seabolt; three daughters: Barbara Rusher (Bob) of Clearwater, FL, Emily Larkins (Eric) of Washington, and Aimee Seabolt of Parkersburg; three granddaughters: Sarah Rusher, Ava Larkins, and Everly Larkins along with long-time friend Wayne Carr.

In following Mr. Seabolt’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. Following cremation, he will be laid to rest in Mount Zion Cemetery, Mineral Wells, alongside his parents at the convenience of the family.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

