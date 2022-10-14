Obituary: Shaffer, Karen Sue

Karen Sue Shaffer, 65, of Mineral Wells, passed away on October 11, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

Karen was born on December 20, 1956, in Cleveland, OH, and was the daughter of Rufus Riley Carter and Margaret Odesie Carter.

Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.