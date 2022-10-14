Obituary: Watson, Wilson D.

Wilson D. Watson, aged 90 years, four months, and ten days passed from this earth on Oct. 12, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. Wilson is now in the presence of Jesus. He has fought the good fight, finished his course, and has kept the faith.

He was born June 2, 1932, in Auburn, WV, to M. Noel and Ella Vera Drane Watson. Wilson was the middle child, he had two sisters, Norma Lee and Clara Mae.

Wilson began his formal education at Auburn. He continued at Harrisville Elementary after his family moved to “town.” Wilson was a proud graduate of the Class of 1950 from Harrisville High School. On May 31, 1952, he married his high school sweetheart, Betty R. Poe. Wilson was drafted into the US Army and served in Korea for 16 months.

Wilson was never one to sit; he was always busy. He worked at Keith Brothers and the Town of Harrisville before going to work full-time at American Cyanamid in 1957.

In his off hours, Wilson began working for Bob Bonar at Raiguel Funeral Home. He was an early EMT/ambulance driver, flower arranger, funeral director, and official greeter/hugger for 59 years. Being a people person, Wilson enjoyed being a comforter.

Wilson was a member of Harrisville Baptist Church for 72 years. During those years, he was a Sunday School Superintendent, BYF advisor, trustee, choir member, and deacon.

Wilson was a member of the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Dept. for 68 years, where he was the Asst. Fire Chief and Fire Chief for 15+ years. In association with his employment at American Cyanamid, he was a member of the Fire Brigade and HazMat teams. Through these programs, Wilson trained at Texas A&M Fire School, HazMat training in New Orleans, LA, and Fire/HazMat training in Salisbury, NC. This additional training augmented his firefighting skills. Wilson is a Meritorious Emeritus Member of the World Safety Organization.

Wilson enjoyed working in his community and always had a smile and a hug for people he met along the way. He was proud of his antique vehicles and loved decorating them and putting them in local parades.

Wilson liked to spend his evenings watching high school football, baseball, and collegiate women’s softball on tv. On occasion, Wilson could be found in his room “radio-ing.”

Aside from work, he was usually busy doing something. He enjoyed mowing grass, plowing snow at his home and his neighbor’s houses, and being outdoors as much as possible. The grandchildren always accused him of “piddlin” in the garage.

One highlight of his life was his granddaughters and great-grandchildren. He taught them that it’s okay to get muddy, to scratch and spit, to hold a board when he sawed it, and what a “square” is. He also quickly learned about girl things until his great-grandson came along.

He is survived by his sister, Norma L. Wilson (late Billy) of Harrisville; daughters, Sharon Hardway (late Alan) of Harrisville and Sheryl (Benny) Nelson of Elm City, NC; granddaughters, Kayla (Steven) Clark, of Erwin, NC, Chelsea (Ethan) Shingleton, of Harrisville and Katlyn Nelson of Elm City, NC; great-grandchildren, Ella, Layman, and Evelyn Shingleton; and sister-in-law Florence (late Larry) Poe of Raleigh, NC.

In addition to his parents, Wilson was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Poe) Watson; sister and brother-in-law, Clara Mae and James; step-mother, Dorothy Watson; brother-in-law Billy Wilson and son-in-law Alan Hardway.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Monday, October 17, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Perine, Brian Stewart, and Pastor Mike Hardbarger officiating. Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday from 3-8 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

