Obituary: Wightman, Connie Marie

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Connie Marie Wightman, 62, of Marietta, died October 11, 2022, at her residence.

Connie was born April 7, 1960, in Marietta and was the daughter of the late Rose and John Nunn Sr. and her father, Sonny Stevens.

Connie was Baptist by faith. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening. She loved all animals and raised chickens.

Connie is survived by her husband, Jack L. Wightman; super loved one, Terry M. Gibson; children Misty (Leroy), Clayton, Mitchell (Missy), Max (Elizabeth), Jesse (Amy), Bobby (Jessica), Kayla (Cortez), Larance and Rance II (Sonora); brother John Jr. (Patty); sister Christina; grandchildren Cheyenne (Mike), Hailey, Kyler, Bionca, Zander, Layla, Tyler Wagner, Winter Dove, Little John, Dakota, Jessica, Nevaeh, Erin, Messina, Tayla, Tara, Kaela, Tyler, Braylon, Madison, Rance III, and Elijah; great-grandchildren Malakhi, Eli, Brinlee and Sofia; nephews John Nunn III, Jeremy, and Justin and a niece Virginia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents Silvia and John Burchett, Elizabeth and Wes Nunn and Irene Stevens; a brother Brian AKA Eddy.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

