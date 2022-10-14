Obituary: Wriston, Clara June “Lee”

Clara June Lee Wriston Obit
Clara June Lee Wriston Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 14, 2022
Clara June “Lee” Wriston, 76, of Marietta, passed away on October 12, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Marietta on May 28, 1946, daughter of the late Elmer R. Lee and Grace E. (Worstell) Lee.

She was a 1964 graduate of Warren High School. June was employed at Agland Co-Op, formerly Washington Landmark, for 50 years; she was a devoted employee.

She enjoyed watching her daughter play softball, watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and “Song of the Mountains” on TV, and mowing her yard.

June was a Methodist by faith. She is survived by her daughter Melissa Wriston (wife Colleen Reilly) of Hillsboro, KY; sister Katherine Smith of Marietta; brothers Walter R. Lee, Earl Lee (friend Laurie), both of Marietta, and Harry (Honey) Lee of Reedsville, OH. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Edna Nunn, nephew Michael Lee, brother-in-law Jack Smith and sister-in-law Honey Lee.

She will be deeply missed by her daughter, family and friends, and the family dog, Peanut.

Abiding by June’s wishes, there will be no viewing or services. Online tributes may be made at www.robertsfuneralhome.com

