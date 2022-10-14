OSHP: Fatal crash in Washington County

MARIETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - One person died after a two-car crash on State Route 7 in Washington County.

The crash happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in Marietta Township.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 92-year-old Jean Pekach of Marietta was pulling out of a private drive when her car was hit by a car going north on State Route 7.

That car was being driven by 51-year-old Jimella Bigley of Ravenswood.

Pekach was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Bigley was also taken to the hospital with what is described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol says both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not involved.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Fearing Township Volunteer Fire Department, Reno Volunteer Fire Department & EMS, and Westfall Towing helped at the scene of the crash.

