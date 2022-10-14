Pet of the Week: Pepper from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Meet Pepper WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

Pepper is a 7-year 4-month-old female Labrador Retriever mix who weighs 80 lbs. She was surrendered by her tearful owner because the family was moving and was unable to take Pepper to their new residence.

Pepper is an intelligent dog who knows several commands including: sit, stay, down, shake, lay down, and high five.

If you are looking to adopt Pepper or any other animals from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, make sure to visit their website www.hsov.org and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

