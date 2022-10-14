Reports of Belpre City Schools levy signs being vandalized and stolen

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Officials and Belpre residents are saying that people are vandalizing and even stealing signs for the Belpre City Schools levy.

Police say the issue is happening on both sides, as signs for and against the levy are being taken.

Belpre City Schools superintendent Jeff Greenley says, voters on both sides must stay kind and respectful to each other while being informed on the issues.

“And we would just urge folks on both sides of the issue to express their opinion as they’re allowed to do and be kind and respectful to the other side as our community continues to debate the proposal,” says Greenley.

Greenley says the school district is looking to stay neutral during this time but is paying attention to the concerns on the levy issue on both sides. With those for the levy wanting renovations and improved facilities for the school district.

“After many years of service, that the school buildings need to be replaced,” says Greenley, “And, in fact, must be replaced. And I think folks on that side see that after nearly 70 years on average of service the buildings need to be replaced and must be replaced.”

And those against not wanting to see an increase on taxes during the inflation.

“The other side believes that given our economic conditions right now that it’s hard to vote a tax increase,” says Greenley. “And so, families on that side may feel that given what’s going on right now in the world that the cost may be a little bit more than they can afford.”

Greenley says he wants voters to not only remain civil, but to stay informed about the levy issue.

“Our biggest interest in this is that folks have accurate, clear information to be able to engage in discourse and discuss it. And our job is to provide those facts, to be transparent of those facts,” says Greenley.

Greenley says that if anyone has questions about the levy, they can reach out to the County Auditor’s office, Belpre City Schools office and Board of Elections office for more information.

The Belpre police department posted a news release on its Facebook page.

The statement is below:

During this election cycle the Belpre Police Department would like to remind the citizens of Belpre that we have a zero tolerance policy for vandalism of political signage. We have received numerous complaints of signs both for and against issues being damaged or outright stolen. If you damage or steal the property of another and are caught you will be prosecuted. Our officers will be patrolling and paying extra attention to these types of crimes. I encourage all citizens of Belpre to participate in the free and fair election process with respect for others and their views.

