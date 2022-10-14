Throwdown for the Pound is retuning to Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

After a three and a half year break for COVID, Throwdown for the Pound is holding their 20th throwdown.

Proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

It will start at 6:30 PM on October 22nd at Marietta Middle School.

Adam Johnson is a manager for We Lov Pets and an organizer of the event, and he talked about who will be apart of the Throwdown.

Johnson said, “We’re really thrilled to have a couple international wrestlers coming in from Mexico. They’re called the Lucha Brothers and it’s Penta and Rey Fenix, and they will be wrestling Facade and Gory. We’re really excited about that match.”

Tickets are available at We Lov Pets in Marietta, Aarons in Vienna, online, and at the door.

