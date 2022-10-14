WVU takes down Baylor 43-40

Country roads were cued in true Thursday night fashion
WVU wins over Baylor 43-40
WVU wins over Baylor 43-40(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Tony Mathis got things going on Thursday night with a 7-yard touchdown run on the Mountaineers first drive of the evening.

Baylor responded with a John Mayer 40-yard field goal, followed by a Ben Sims one-yard touchdown rush and 35-yard reception from Blake Shapen to Gavin Holmes, putting Baylor up 17-7.

Casey Legg connected on a 23-yard field goal, 17-10 WVU.

A scoop and score from Jasir Cox got the Mountaineers back in it, the 65-yard touchdown run from Cox pulled the Mountaineers up, trailing Baylor 17-17.

Craig Williams for Baylor brought in a 39-yard touchdown to make it 24-17, the score holding until the half.

The back and back scoring continued, the Mountaineers’ Kaden Prather, Baylor’s Hal Presley, WVU’s Justin Johnson and the Bears’ Qualan Jones traded touchdowns, the latter resulting in a blocked extra point, then returned for a defensive PAT conversion by Jacoby Spells.

The matchup tied up at 40 with a 44-yard Mayers field goal for the Bears, and it came down to Casey Legg for a 22-yard field goal that put the Mountaineers on top, 43-40.

Tony Mathis finished the night with 163 yards and two touchdowns. Kaden Prather lead in receiving with 109 yards and one touchdown. JT Daniels had 283 yards and one touchdown.

