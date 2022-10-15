2022 Football Frenzy Week 9 Recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Football Frenzy Week 9 A Block

Football Frenzy Week 9 B Block

Football Frenzy Week 9 Feature Package Nate Decker

Football Frenzy Week 9 Play of the Night

Parkersburg South defeats Morgantown in overtime at home 44-41.

Parkersburg loses on the road to Huntington 41-20.

Williamstown shuts out Tyler Consolidated at home 40-0.

Frontier loses to Monroe Central at home 36-29.

Marietta loses to Cambridge 46-27.

Warren goes on to win at home against Alexander 55-12.

Belpre loses at home to Eastern 41-13.

Doddridge County defeats Ravenswood 46-6.

St. Marys shuts out Magnolia 65-0.

Ritchie County gets its second win of the season over Magnolia 46-6.

Fort Frye gets a win on the road 31-7 against Logan.

Waterford defeats Trimble on the road 30-6.

Wirt County drops its third game in a row to Wahama 48-14.

Ripley falls to Greenbrier East 47-8.

