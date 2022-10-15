2022 Football Frenzy Week 9 Recap

Scores and highlights from Week 2 of M.O.V. High School football
Scores and highlights from Week 2 of M.O.V. High School football(KGWN)
By Ryan Wilson and Evan Lasek
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Football Frenzy Week 9 A Block
Football Frenzy Week 9 B Block
Football Frenzy Week 9 Feature Package Nate Decker
Football Frenzy Week 9 Play of the Night

Parkersburg South defeats Morgantown in overtime at home 44-41.

Parkersburg loses on the road to Huntington 41-20.

Williamstown shuts out Tyler Consolidated at home 40-0.

Frontier loses to Monroe Central at home 36-29.

Marietta loses to Cambridge 46-27.

Warren goes on to win at home against Alexander 55-12.

Belpre loses at home to Eastern 41-13.

Doddridge County defeats Ravenswood 46-6.

St. Marys shuts out Magnolia 65-0.

Ritchie County gets its second win of the season over Magnolia 46-6.

Fort Frye gets a win on the road 31-7 against Logan.

Waterford defeats Trimble on the road 30-6.

Wirt County drops its third game in a row to Wahama 48-14.

Ripley falls to Greenbrier East 47-8.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHP: Fatal crash in Washington County
Lionel Gore was sentenced for the murder of his mother.
Man is sentenced for killing his mother and setting the house on fire
Humane Society of Parkersburg continues to see surplus of dogs in shelter
Humane Society of Parkersburg continues to see surplus of dogs in shelter
18-year-old man accused of raping 11-year-old girl
United Methodists are breaking up in a slow-motion schism

Latest News

WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 9 Play of the Night
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 9 Play of the Night
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 9 A Block
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 9 Feature Package Nate Decker
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 9 Feature Package Nate Decker
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 9 B Block
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Week 9 B Block