2022 Football Frenzy Week 9 Recap
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
Parkersburg South defeats Morgantown in overtime at home 44-41.
Parkersburg loses on the road to Huntington 41-20.
Williamstown shuts out Tyler Consolidated at home 40-0.
Frontier loses to Monroe Central at home 36-29.
Marietta loses to Cambridge 46-27.
Warren goes on to win at home against Alexander 55-12.
Belpre loses at home to Eastern 41-13.
Doddridge County defeats Ravenswood 46-6.
St. Marys shuts out Magnolia 65-0.
Ritchie County gets its second win of the season over Magnolia 46-6.
Fort Frye gets a win on the road 31-7 against Logan.
Waterford defeats Trimble on the road 30-6.
Wirt County drops its third game in a row to Wahama 48-14.
Ripley falls to Greenbrier East 47-8.
Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.