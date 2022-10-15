Chalk the Block bring beauty to local sidewalks

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Just hours before the Parkersburg Art Center Artober fest the art center held their annual chalk the block event.

The event was created to help those within the community to have a way to express their creativity.

“It’s just a community outreach, creative outlet for those within the community to come and create and help make the sidewalk a little more fun to walk down and explore,” said arts outreach instructor, Michelle Fullerton.

Saturdays event is hoping to build a fun, exciting way to bring beauty to your daily walk down Market St.

The Artober fest will take place Saturday night from 6-10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.