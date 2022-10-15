Chalk the Block bring beauty to local sidewalks

Chalk the Block
Chalk the Block(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Just hours before the Parkersburg Art Center Artober fest the art center held their annual chalk the block event.

The event was created to help those within the community to have a way to express their creativity.

“It’s just a community outreach, creative outlet for those within the community to come and create and help make the sidewalk a little more fun to walk down and explore,” said arts outreach instructor, Michelle Fullerton.

Saturdays event is hoping to build a fun, exciting way to bring beauty to your daily walk down Market St.

The Artober fest will take place Saturday night from 6-10 p.m.

