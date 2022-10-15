Color me united fun run 5k takes place in Parkersburg City Park

Color me united fun run 5k
Color me united fun run 5k(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The fourth annual ‘Color Me United’ fun run 5k returned to PKB City Park on Saturday.

Stacy Decicco says the fundraiser is a non-competitive race that allows families or individuals to get active within the community.

“For us this is not really a fundraiser, it’s not a competitive race at all it’s a chance for everyone family, strollers and runners to get on a walk, out on the course and get some steps in and enjoy some time in the community. It’s a beautiful day for it today,” Decicco said.

Decicco also added that the money raised today will go back into the community in different ways and to different areas.

12 members who were at the race today walked with canned goods on their back and those will all be donated to food pantries in our region.

If you missed todays event or you are interested on future United Way events you can click here for more information.

