Marietta College hosts Wilmington for Homecoming Game

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Marietta College Pioneers were looking to break a two game losing streak as they hosted the Wilmington College Quakers.

The Pioneers were looking to take a big step up on defense and they did that this afternoon.

Marietta posted a shutout to a very prolific offense of the Quakers and were able to constantly pressure the quarterback and pickup multiple turnovers on the day.

Bryce Agnew had another great performance with four touchdowns and 256 yards on the ground in the win.

Marietta now moves back to .500 on the season at 3-3 and travel to Tiffin, Ohio. for a battle with OAC opponent Heidelberg university.

