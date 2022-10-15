Marietta DAV tees off their first annual veterans mobility golf scramble

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tee off at 9 a.m. Saturday morning was a special one for the Marietta Disabled American Veterans. This was the start of their first annual veterans mobility golf scramble.

This event gives veterans mobility devices such as motorized wheelchairs, lift chairs and motorized scooters.

This will allow certain veterans to live an active lifestyle that they are used to.

“We had one gentleman who couldn’t get up out of his chair in the morning until his family got up and couldn’t do anything. So we got him a motorized lift chair and a motorized scooter and a day after he got it, he went down to the grocery store that was close to his house and he had breakfast ready for his family,” said DAV Chapter 52 Commander, Ron Hudson.

The Marietta Chapter 52 DAV saw the need for veterans in our area that were looking for things like this.

“This is really good because our veterans are the ones who fall through the cracks. They may get a chair through the VA, but it could take 6-8 months to get there, or they may not qualify for it and they get discouraged with it,” Hudson said.

Hudson added that he hopes the DAV can put on more events like Saturdays golf scramble to help more veterans.

