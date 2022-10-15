“Pink” Nights raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Published: Oct. 14, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark distributed pink cowbells at football games on October 14 for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. They handed them out at Parkersburg South High School and Parkersburg High School.

This is to bring attention to the Camden Clark Foundation’s efforts in helping residents receive free mammograms and diagnostics through the Pink Mammogram Fund.

They will hand them out again at Parkersburg High School on Friday, October 28th at 7:30 p.m.

Call Kim Couch at kim.couch@wvumedicine.org or 304- 834-0304 or Roger Lockhart 301-706-2003 for more information.

