Marietta High School boy’s soccer teams “Kick for the Cure”

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Marietta boys soccer held a “Kick For The Cure” match this evening.

The teams wanted to bring awareness to cancer and raised funds for Belpre Cancer Center.

They had some raffles, a 50-50 drawing, and more to raise money.

Coach Todd Morris talked about the importance of the fundraiser.

Morris said, “We actually had a player 2 years ago lost his mom to cancer so it’s something that (hits home). Unfortunately it effects a lot of people, and it effects us a lot so it’s something that we wanted to do. One, to wear the cool pink uniforms but to also raise awareness and some funds.”

The junior varsity played Shenandoah at 5 and the varsity team played Morgan at 7.

Marietta won their game against Morgan with Coach Morris in charge.

This is a big deal for the tigers as Morris now has the highest number of wins as coach.

