Barlow VFD celebrates their 75th year of service

Barlow volunteer VFD
Barlow volunteer VFD(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday afternoon Barlow VFD celebrated their 75th year of service to the community.

First responders from all years came back to reflect on the time they spent serving the community and some newer members celebrated what the fire department could become.

Squad Chief, Janet Seaman, thanks the responders before her for paving the way for the department.

“The firemen like Ronald used to haul water for people’s systems. That was something they did daily to raise money to buy their fire trucks. Today we have tremendous support from our community, they’re just awesome,” Seaman said.

Seaman herself came from an era that has changed from where it is today.

“I was in the very first group that started with EMS our very first squad we actually built. We bought a used truck and van and we actually just built it. We built everything, we built our equipment as well as our vehicle. Today we buy, we buy what’s on the market if we can find it,” said Seaman.

