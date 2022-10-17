Fairmont man charged with murder of son

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged after officers said he murdered his son.

69-year-old Michael Murphy shot and killed Morgan Murphy, 33, his son Sunday morning, officers said.

According to a criminal complaint, Morgan was Michael’s son.

When officers arrived at the home, Morgan, who was also from Marion County, was found dead inside a home on Little Mill Fall Road in Fairmont.

Michael was still at the home when officers arrived and was arrested.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Murphy has been charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

