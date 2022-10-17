Mid-Ohio Valley Health Dept. to hold volunteer reception center training Oct. 18

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is holding a free training class for people that can save lives.

The health department will be holding a volunteer reception center training class this Tuesday.

The class teaches what to do when a disaster strikes.

Health department public information officer, Amy Phelps says that after floods in West Virginia and the derecho this past summer, this service is important to provide to those willing to volunteer.

“Here at the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, we have a threat preparedness section. And one of the best things to do is to be prepared and to have these kinds of plans laid out in advanced of a disaster. So, everyone knows where to start and how to best try to help everyone they can without being pulled into dangerous scenarios or just panic. That can happen. It’s always best to be prepared,” says Phelps.

The training will be at the Judge Black Annex in the Curry Room.

The training will go on from nine in the morning to 3 p.m tomorrow.

The class is free and it comes with a lunch during the training.

To register you can click on the link on our website.

