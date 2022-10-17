Obituary: Burrell, Michael Jay

Michael Jay Burrell, 76, of Parkersburg, WV, went home to be with the Lord Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born September 23, 1946, in Elkins, WV, a son of the late Amory and Josephine Burrell. Michael loved his long career as a sales representative, technical advisor, and independent consultant in the blasting and mining industry. In his many years, he had the privilege to work for the Ensign-Bickford Company and Dyno Nobel Inc. and was a member of multiple professional organizations. He relished traveling the country and many parts of the world for his work, and he developed many meaningful partnerships with his colleagues, who became valued friends.

Michael enjoyed life outdoors, where most of his work took place. He was also an avid hunter and skier and enjoyed fishing and golfing. He was a people person, and he cherished spending time with his family and friends, sharing stories of his many life adventures.

He was a devoted member of the Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Scott Depot, WV. He graduated from WV Institute of Technology in 1971, where he played football and was known fondly as “Sugar Bear” by his teammates. He relished sharing stories of his time on the gridiron.

Michael is survived by the love of his life, his wife Lynn Burrell; his children, Michael Jay Burrell II of Parkersburg, WV, Meredith L. Burrell (David Kaufman) of Chevy Chase, MD, and Jeffrey B. Burrell (Heather) of Parkersburg, WV; his siblings, Mary Pava (Frank) of Hurricane, WV and Bonnie Herrold of Huntington, WV; his grandchildren, Zachary, Brandon, Lilly, Allie, and Natalie Jo; the mother of his children, Linda Toler Burrell; his step-children, Steven Newhouse, Christina Jordan (Michael); step-grandchildren, Ryan and Zane Jordan; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his siblings, Woody Fansler, Anna Jo Wallace, Carolyn Lorey, and Robert (Bob) Saffel, and brother-in-law Philip Herrold.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home South, with Pastor Travis Rucker, officiating. Interment will follow at the Evergreen North Cemetery, Parkersburg. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

