Obituary: Cottrell, Michael Alan

Michael Alan Cottrell, 61, of Parkersburg, passed away on October 14, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born March 16, 1961, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Michael Joe Cottrell and Charlene Ann Allman Cottrell of Parkersburg.

Growing up, Mike had a love for football, baseball, and basketball, and his success in football provided him with multiple football scholarships. His love for WVU kept him close and gave him the scholarship to play football for Coach Frank Cignetti. During the coaching changes at WVU, Mike transferred to Glenville State. His football days came to an end due to a devastating knee injury. Early in his career, he co-founded Mikron Computer Graphics, providing CADD services to the local plants. Mike transitioned into a long successful engineering career at E.I. Du Pont with multiple work periods at Washington Works, as well as spending time at the Circleville plant. At his retirement, he was a Project Team Leader.

During an interim break with E.I. Du Pont, Mike found his way to Nebraska to be Fire Chief for the city of Fairbury, NE, and later Fire Chief for General Motors in Mansfield, OH. Mike had a fervor for the firefighting industry, starting as a young man when he went to a fire scene. Little did he know at the time, this provided an opportunity to be in multiple firefighting positions. He was very proud of his service to Lubeck VFD from 1981-2003 and as Fire Chief from 1997-2003. He was so honored to lead the Lubeck fire department in the building of their new fire station on Harris Hwy. Mike supported and trained fire departments, primarily in WV and northeast Ohio, on how to attain the standards required to achieve the highest ISO ratings (Insurance Services Office). The ISO ratings then determine the insurance rates for the community.

Mike loved the outdoors and had a passion for hunting and fishing. Mike had many hobbies, but fireworks were something that he loved, and he enjoyed conducting shows as a licensed pyrotechnician. Mike enjoyed serving the community as a former President of the Parkersburg Homecoming and recently running for Parkersburg Mayor. At his death, he was planning a new tribute festival, Angels of our Nation, honoring our military and all first responders.

Surviving in addition to his mother is his son, Michael Ray Cottrell of Parkersburg, his siblings: Debra K. Arnold (Marvin) of Walker, Kevin C. Cottrell (Brenda) of Nashville, TN, and Matthew B. Cottrell (Amy) of Myrtle Beach, SC along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by an infant brother.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with David Lake officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM and one hour prior to services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, The Wood County Humane Society, or the CRMO Foundation.

