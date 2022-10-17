Obituary: Holbert, Alvin Ray

Alvin Ray Holbert, 65, of Big Bend, WV, passed away at his residence on October 12, 2022.

Alvin was born in Elizabeth, WV, on December 9, 1956. He is the son of the late Oliver and Betty (Walker) Holbert of Big Bend.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years Linda (Parsons) Holbert, daughter Crystal (Colin); son Timothy (Eden) of Big Bend, WV, Mykiah Holbert of Grantsville, WV, brother Ivan (Sulinda) Holbert of MacFarlan, WV, sister Debra (Greg) Nicholson of Big Bend, WV, three grandchildren Riley, Oliver, and Ellie Holbert of Big Bend, WV, and a lot of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter Michelle Holbert and sister Tina Holbert.

To honor Alvin’s request, no funeral services will be held.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Holbert.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.