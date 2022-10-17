Obituary: Holbert, Wanda “Toots”

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanda “Toots” Holbert, 81, of Mineral Wells, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at her residence.

She was born March 4, 1941, in Parkersburg, WV but grew up in Slate, EV, and was a daughter of the late Clem and Nina Grace Sams Hall.

Wanda was a 1959 graduate of PHS. She was a cashier at Hardee’s restaurant for 20 years and formerly worked at Shoney’s, Seddon’s on RT 50, Robrecht Produce, and Moby’s Men’s Store. She enjoyed bowling, reading, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by four sons, Steve Holbert (Kim), Rodney Holbert (Mary), Kevin Holbert (Amanda), and Doug Holbert, all of Mineral Wells; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Dunbar Hoffman (Paul) of Lubeck and Barbara Hoschar (Gene) of Mineral Wells.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emil D. Holbert, who she married in 1961; one sister, Thelma Dent and one brother, Harold “Bus” Hall.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home South Parkersburg, with Pastor Mark Watkins officiating.  Visitation will be from Noon – 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

