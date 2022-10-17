Obituary: Knox, David Harold

David Harold Knox, 80, of Nashville, IN, formerly of Belpre, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022.

He was born February 10, 1942, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Matthew and Christina Martin Knox.

David was a 1960 graduate of Parkersburg High School. He was the owner and operator of Anderson Opticians, where he was an optician. David enjoyed meeting his friends at the Belpre McDonald’s Coffee Club and was a past president of the Parlour Magic Club.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Sheriene Knox (Chris Freeman) of Bloomington, IN, and Perry Knox (Haley) of Anderson, IN; spouse, Aletha Neaves Knox; step-children, Nathaniel Wood (Brandy) of Parkersburg, WV and Debra Smith (Nicholas) of West Union, WV; and nine grandchildren.

The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg, with Minister Michael Kidd officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

