Obituary: March, Karen Kay

Karen Kay March, 66, of Elizabeth, died October 14, 2022, at the Willows Center Nursing Home.

Karen was born on September 26, 1956, in Cleveland, OH, and was the daughter of Willard and Zoanna Wright Dorsey.

She worked as a medical records clerk in Dr. Simms office and attended Island Run Community Church. Karen’s faith was strong and admirable. She loved God and enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening, long walks, and direct flights when traveling. Her children will be reminded of her when they see a unique tree, a beautiful sunset, and colorful sunflowers. She was a loving mother, a wonderful grandmother, and a caring sister. She will be incredibly missed by them all.

Karen is survived by five children, Jeremy (Rachel) March, Willa A. (Joseph) Dozer, Mikal (Gino) Carrieri, Kevin (Tina) March, Paul (Pam) March; twelve grandchildren, Isabella, Grayson, Liam, Ashton, Zoey, Katherine, Isabelle, Jenna, Briquelle, Britney, Daniel, Tommy and two brothers, Gary, and Larry Dorsey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Junior Moody.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, October 18th at 5:30 pm at the Island Run Community Church, 7918 Big Island Run Rd. (Rt. 53), Elizabeth, WV 26143, with Pastor Dean Ash officiating.

A dinner will follow for all to attend at United Methodist Church in Elizabeth.

49 Juliana St, Elizabeth WV 26143

Flowers may be sent directly to the church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

