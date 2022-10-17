Obituary: March, Karen Kay

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Karen Kay March, 66, of Elizabeth, died October 14, 2022, at the Willows Center Nursing Home.

Karen was born on September 26, 1956, in Cleveland, OH, and was the daughter of Willard and Zoanna Wright Dorsey.

She worked as a medical records clerk in Dr. Simms office and attended Island Run Community Church. Karen’s faith was strong and admirable. She loved God and enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening, long walks, and direct flights when traveling. Her children will be reminded of her when they see a unique tree, a beautiful sunset, and colorful sunflowers. She was a loving mother, a wonderful grandmother, and a caring sister. She will be incredibly missed by them all.

Karen is survived by five children, Jeremy (Rachel) March, Willa A. (Joseph) Dozer, Mikal (Gino) Carrieri, Kevin (Tina) March, Paul (Pam) March; twelve grandchildren, Isabella, Grayson, Liam, Ashton, Zoey, Katherine, Isabelle, Jenna, Briquelle, Britney, Daniel, Tommy and two brothers, Gary, and Larry Dorsey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Junior Moody.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, October 18th at 5:30 pm at the Island Run Community Church, 7918 Big Island Run Rd. (Rt. 53), Elizabeth, WV 26143, with Pastor Dean Ash officiating.

A dinner will follow for all to attend at United Methodist Church in Elizabeth.

49 Juliana St, Elizabeth WV 26143

Flowers may be sent directly to the church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHP: Fatal crash in Washington County
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
18-year-old man accused of raping 11-year-old girl
Rodney Keith Bumgardner Obit
Obituary: Bumgardner, Rodney Keith
2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Swaney, Sigrid
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Holbert, Alvin Ray
Ronald “Ron” Lee Wilson Obit
Obituary: Wilson, Ronald “Ron” Lee
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Perrine, Leonard Berkley “Berk”