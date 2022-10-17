Obituary: Perrine, Leonard Berkley “Berk”

Leonard Berkley “Berk” Perrine, 73, of Whipple, passed away at his home on October 15, 2022, surrounded by his family.

He was born May 27, 1949, in Shock, WV, to Shirley Ralph and Mary Azalea (Carr) Perrine. Berk was a 1967 graduate of Wirt County High School and was drafted in 1969 into the US Army. He served in Company C - 1st Battalion 2nd Infantry and the 1st Infantry 5th Army. Berk had been employed at Wood County Bank, EDS, and had retired from JBPC Systems. He enjoyed working on classic cars, going on campouts, cooking, and just spending time with family and friends.

On June 24, 1980, he married Marilyn Ferimer, who survives with their son Andrew Berkley Perrine, sisters Barb and Glenn Goff, Berniece and Ed Bohren and Brenda and Steve Lewis, and a brother Bruce and Betty Perrine.

Also surviving are Sisters-in-law Susan Perrine and Loretta Perrine and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Berk was preceded in death by siblings William and his wife Phyllis, Beatrice, Brooks, and Jerry.

The family will greet friends from 2-4 and 6-8 on Wednesday, October 19th, at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.

Burial will occur on the family farm. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fearing Township VFD, 1975 Stanleyville Rd, Whipple, OH 45788.

