Obituary: Russell, Lura Emily

Lura Emily Russell, 83, of Parkersburg, died October 14, 2022, at the J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown after a brief illness.

She was born on June 7, 1939, in Leachtown, the daughter of the late Charles Rinehart and the late Wanita Rinehart. Lura was a 1956 graduate of Parkersburg High School. She was a homemaker, though, for a time, she had a small business of wallpapering and interior painting. Through the years, she enjoyed vegetable gardening and canning, working in her flowers and antiques, drawing and painting, fishing, and reading.

One very important thing for her was visiting with her family and friends, and she was always ready to put the coffee pot on when they stopped by. She will be greatly missed by them all.

Lura is survived by her son Randy Russell (Traci) of Mineral Wells; a daughter Roberta Ziemba (Tom) of Wauconda, IL; four grandchildren: Danielle Russell (Justin) of Mineral Wells, Brittany Smith (Jarrett) of Charleston, Jonathan Russell of Parkersburg, and Zachary Ziemba of Milwaukee, WI; two great-grandchildren: Bryson Smith of Mineral Wells and Natalie Marrone of Charleston; a sister Patricia Bradford of Parkersburg; many beloved nieces and nephews; and her best friend of 65 years, Josephine Wherry of Vienna.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 49 years, William Russell; a son John Russell; a brother Richard “Barney” Rinehart; and two sisters: Charlyn Ransbottom and Marion Archer.

In accordance with Lura’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

Those who would like to commemorate her may send donations in her honor to the American Heart Association or to charities of their choice.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.