Obituary: Swaney, Sigrid

Sigrid Swaney, 83, of Marietta, lost her battle with cancer on Friday, October 14, 2022, at her home. She was born on January 4, 1939, in Erfurt, Germany (moving to Marietta in the late 1950′s), a daughter of the late Rudolf and Marianne Bolens Guelland.

Sigrid was well-traveled and enjoyed her annual trips to Germany whenever she could. She also enjoyed trips abroad to her favorite vacation destinations, such as Greece, Turkey, and Egypt.

Sigrid returned to Marietta for her retirement in October 2020 after working for 29 years as a Tour Director and owner of Swaney Tours in New York. She also worked for the New York Federal Court System as a translator, for the New Jersey Police as an auxiliary police officer, and was a member of the Screen Actors Guild, having worked as an extra in several popular TV shows and movies.

Before moving to New York, many remember Sigrid as “Coach Swaney.” Sigrid was the former coach of the Marietta High School girl’s volleyball team, the Marietta High School diving coach for the swim team, and the Marietta Jr. High School girl’s track coach. She enjoyed teaching water safety to toddlers years ago at the YMCA. She enjoyed playing golf and loved planting flowers, and gardening.

Sigrid is survived by her daughter, Carla Perry (Swaney) of Albany, OH, brother Hans Guelland of Worbis, Germany, sister-in-law Ute Guelland, niece Andrea Guelland, and nephew Stefan Guelland. Her husband, Terry Gene Swaney, and son-in-law, Stephen R. Perry, preceded her in death.

A special “thanks” to Marietta Home Health and Hospice for their care and support.

Following cremation, Sigrid will be interred in East Lawn Memorial Park. A plan for a celebration of her life will be at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

