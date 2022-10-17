Obituary: Wilson, Ronald “Ron” Lee

Ronald “Ron” Lee Wilson, 74, of Washington, WV, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from his home surrounded by his family.

He was born June 14, 1948, a son of the late Cleopheus “Tood” Lloyd and Icie “Peach” Loraine Wilson.

Ron was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend to all. He is survived by his wife, Wanda, his one and only sister, Teresa, five children, Ronald Wilson II, Susan Goings, and Angie, Larry Dana, and Daniel Rittenhouse. He was a loving grandfather to six grandchildren, Ronald III, Ashley, Bryar, Jonathan, Zac, and Willow; great-granddaughter, Amelia; along with a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and church family who loved him dearly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert “Bobby” Lloyd Wilson.

He was a joyous member of New Life Baptist Church. He loved his church and his Lord and lived his life by his Christian beliefs.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St., South Parkersburg, with Pastor Scott Stewart officiating. Ron will be cremated following the funeral service. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am – 8:00 pm Monday and one hour prior to the funeral service Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to New Life Baptist Church of Belleville.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com

