Putnam Street tunnel mural receives Ohio awards

Putnam Street tunnel mural
Putnam Street tunnel mural(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently the Putnam Street mural has received two Ohio awards.

The mural that was done in 2021 has received recognition from Heritage Ohio. The mural won the ‘Best Ohio Main Street Committee Project’.

Public Art Committee Chairman, Bobby Rosenstock, says that the mural brings a light to the city and highlights the great city of Marietta.

He also added that the wildlife on the mural reflects just some of the things that can be found here locally in our Ohio River.

“It looks beautiful. We’re seeing tons of people taking all sorts of photographs in front of them and seeing them pop up on social media. So those things just add momentum to all the great things that Marietta already offers,” Rosenstock said.

Marietta Main Street will have additional local art projects that will take place in 2023. WTAP will have more on those projects and how you can learn about them later in the week.

