School officials tell drivers to be mindful to school buses on the road

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It is National School Bus Safety Week and school officials are requesting drivers be mindful of buses and use caution.

Wood County Schools communications coordinator, Michael Erb says that drivers and others out on the roads need to be more aware.

This is not only with school buses, but also when driving through a school zone or crosswalk.

Obey any crossing guards or traffic officials that might be out there and be aware of what to do when a school bus is stopped, and the lights are flashing.

“If the lights are flashing on a school bus, you need to stop,” says Erb. “And you wait until the lights have stopped flashing and the school bus has begun moving again and then to resume. You have to be very, very careful to watch at cross walks. We will have crossing guards at a lot of crosswalks and as long as they’re out in the street, you need to have stopped.”

Officials say to give extra room to a school bus and to treat it like a “big rig.”

Passing a school bus when the lights are flashing will result in a fine.

