Wood County Schools to hold meeting on levy

(WTAP News)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools is giving people a chance to learn more about an excess levy on the November 8th ballot.

The school board is asking people to pass the renewal of the operating levy.

If approved, officials say the levy will have many benefits for all schools within the county, and it will have no changes to the taxes that residents currently pay.

Officials say the levy will also help fund school safety and security.

A community meeting will be held Tuesday evening, October 18, at the Wood County Technical Center on Blizzard Drive.

Wood County School Informational Meeting
Wood County School Informational Meeting(none)

If you are interested, the meeting will start at 6 p.m.

